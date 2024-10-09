Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FMC Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 396.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 483.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 234,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

