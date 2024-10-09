Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Shopify Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHO. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.75 billion.
About Shopify
