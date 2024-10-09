Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVFree Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Serve Robotics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Serve Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Serve Robotics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 1.4 %

SERV opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Serve Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

