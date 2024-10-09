Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Westlake in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Westlake Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $142.10 on Wednesday. Westlake has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.73.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 8,400.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Westlake by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.