Brokers Set Expectations for CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE CEIX opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.