Hancock Whitney Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HWC opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,015,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,069,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 20.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,350,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

