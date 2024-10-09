Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

