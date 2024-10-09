Noble Financial Comments on InPlay Oil Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.21 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 17.18%.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IPO

InPlay Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IPO opened at C$2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.