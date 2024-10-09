Stifel Canada Comments on NFI Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

TSE:NFI opened at C$17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.89 and a 1 year high of C$19.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

