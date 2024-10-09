Stifel Canada Comments on NFI Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.15 billion. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.
NFI Group Stock Performance
TSE:NFI opened at C$17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.89 and a 1 year high of C$19.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$40,283.10. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.