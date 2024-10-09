Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HL opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.