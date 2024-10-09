Analysts Offer Predictions for InPlay Oil Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million.

InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.60. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0111 dividend. This is a boost from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 8.62%. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

