Analysts Set Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $37.78.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,434 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after buying an additional 1,245,223 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,857,000 after buying an additional 1,074,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after acquiring an additional 550,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.