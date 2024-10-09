Analysts Set Expectations for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $37.78.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,434 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after buying an additional 1,245,223 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,857,000 after buying an additional 1,074,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after acquiring an additional 550,970 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
