FY2024 EPS Estimates for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maple Leaf Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$21.92 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$21.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 243.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.22.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total transaction of C$55,198.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total value of C$55,198.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$114,500.00. 39.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 977.78%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

