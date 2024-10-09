Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,349 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

