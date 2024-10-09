Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $394,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 936.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 65.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

