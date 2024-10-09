Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 147.6% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XHB stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

