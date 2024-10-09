Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1,422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 239,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 223,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 83.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.7 %

KSS opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

