Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,640,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,625,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 239,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

