Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after buying an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 475,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,117,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 55,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $1,117,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,242 shares of company stock worth $3,253,947. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

