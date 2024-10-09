Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PDD by 3,883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $199.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nomura Securities raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa America raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

