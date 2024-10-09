Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,331 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSMD opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $379.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $73.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

