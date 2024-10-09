Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 3,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NVR by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1,285.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
NVR Stock Up 1.5 %
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.