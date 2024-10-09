Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVR by 3,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NVR by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 1,285.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $9,559.20 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $9,912.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9,108.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,238.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

