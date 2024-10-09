Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 440 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

EQNR opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

