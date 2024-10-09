Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 436.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 846.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 184,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85,503 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $622.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96.

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

