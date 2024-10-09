Creative Planning Buys 2,104 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Creative Planning increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

