Venom 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.44 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Venom has a market cap of $150.62 million and $1.44 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Venom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venom

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,241,114,359 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,241,061,649.2376 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07658662 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,255,626.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

