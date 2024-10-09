Lisk Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Lisk has a total market cap of $137.08 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000715 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,480,443 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

