Lisk Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Lisk has a total market cap of $137.08 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000715 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001089 BTC.
Lisk Profile
Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,480,443 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
