EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $989.43 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $989.43 million and $48.29 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000715 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001089 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

