Verge Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $61.70 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,107.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.63 or 0.00524343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00105507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00247080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00029583 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00030257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00073172 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

