Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $85.56 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $85.56 million and $15.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,107.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.63 or 0.00524343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00105507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00247080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00029583 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00030257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00073172 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,368,557 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

