Zcash Price Reaches $28.79 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Zcash has a market cap of $470.01 million and $67.35 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $28.79 or 0.00046351 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012727 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

