Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Tops $1.22

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00001972 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $195.91 million and $31.26 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,298,428,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,298,428,138.1282713 with 641,527,818.1968645 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.23954753 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $30,728,032.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

