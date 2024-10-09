Lollybomb Meme Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.69 Million (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market capitalization of $11.69 million and $624.99 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00253401 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lollybomb Meme Coin is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00104954 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $424.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

