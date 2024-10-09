pufETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $365.00 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One pufETH token can now be purchased for $2,452.21 or 0.03948611 BTC on major exchanges. pufETH has a total market cap of $365.00 million and $3.08 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00253401 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 531,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

pufETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 531,484.71318632. The last known price of pufETH is 2,456.49955456 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,725,443.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.