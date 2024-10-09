Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $421,409.13 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,705,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

