Shentu (CTK) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Shentu (CTK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $74.94 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 138,757,864 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

