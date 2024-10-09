Algert Global LLC Invests $359,000 in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $62,765,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 5,990.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Q2 by 1,910.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,101,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,446.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,644. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

