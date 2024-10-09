Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 8,757 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in YETI by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in YETI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of YETI opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

