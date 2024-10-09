8,585 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 256.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Silgan by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2,838.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Down 0.8 %

SLGN stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,714.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

