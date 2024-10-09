Algert Global LLC Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,562,000 after buying an additional 2,960,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,094,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEN

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.