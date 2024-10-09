Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 75,399 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2,090.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Stock Performance

ZUMZ opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at $327,793.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

