Algert Global LLC Buys New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 854.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $335.40.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.13.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

