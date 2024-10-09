Algert Global LLC Invests $354,000 in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $4,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in SolarWinds by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 1.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Price Performance
Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SolarWinds
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.