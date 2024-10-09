Algert Global LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,061 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 50,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,320,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 63.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 89,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $35,311.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,242,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,649,790.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,271.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,242,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,649,790.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,845. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

