Algert Global LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,188,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,247,000 after acquiring an additional 197,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after purchasing an additional 182,773 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 2.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,323,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,013,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 734,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,956,967.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Trading Up 0.3 %

NSP opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $119.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

