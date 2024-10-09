Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 22,869 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 1,059.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 123,838 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 604,773 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 510.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,696,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.66.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

