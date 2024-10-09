Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

KMX opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,012 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,843 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

