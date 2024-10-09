Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URA stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

