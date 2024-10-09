Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,334 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 131,663.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $657.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

