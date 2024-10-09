Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth about $3,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 100.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 63.5% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at $180,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBCP. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

BBCP stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $309.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

